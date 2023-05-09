 Mira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped

MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole had sought cancellation of proposals worth over ₹618 crore for 114 development projects which were approved in March, 2022.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
File photo

In a major jolt to the BJP, the state government’s urban development department (UDD) has scrapped the resolution passed by the erstwhile general body in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) allowing additional discretionary development funds.

MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole had sought cancellation of proposals worth over ₹618 crore for 114 development projects which were approved in March, 2022, by the BJP on the virtue of its majority in the general body.

This comes at a time when the elections to the civic body are expected to be held later this year. The five-year term of the BJP-led MBMC ended in August, 2022.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for stone pelting at passengers in local train
article-image

Discretionary development funds

Rules mandate allotment of not more than two per cent of the civic body’s total revenue is allotted to municipal corporators for local area development. However, throwing the rule books to the wind, allocations amounting to ₹73 crore for 95 elected representatives had been earmarked towards discretionary development funds in last year’s budget.

Annual ward development funds

This is apart from the annual ward development funds allocated to each corporator. Leading the pack of office-bearers is Mayor with ₹4.5 crore and deputy mayor with ₹4 crore, followed by standing committee chairman (₹3.5 crore), leader of the house (₹1.5 crore), leader of the opposition (₹1 crore) and remaining corporators with a total of ₹25 crore at their discretion.

Setting a precedent, the municipal commissioner in his capacity as administrator had significantly trimmed the annual ward development funds from ₹25 crore to ₹16 crore allocated to corporators in the annual budget for the current fiscal. Notably, the State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier restrained the MBMC from utilising the discretionary funds.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Restricts Handcarts and Goods Movement on 40 South Mumbai Arterial Roads
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped

Mumbai police issues notification, says police NOC not required for renting in city

Mumbai police issues notification, says police NOC not required for renting in city

Navi Mumbai: 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals and creatures set up at Nexus Seawoods mall

Navi Mumbai: 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals and creatures set up at Nexus Seawoods mall

NCP has successfully demonstrated how successors are groomed: Sharad Pawar reacts to criticism in...

NCP has successfully demonstrated how successors are groomed: Sharad Pawar reacts to criticism in...

Mumbai: Airtel connects with 2 million 5G users in the city

Mumbai: Airtel connects with 2 million 5G users in the city