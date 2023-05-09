 Mumbai Police Restricts Handcarts and Goods Movement on 40 South Mumbai Arterial Roads
The city police in their press statement said that the movement has been causing traffic jams and thus to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public they are enforcing the ban.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Mumbai Police bans mvmt of handcarts, loading/offloading of goods on 40 major arterial roads in SoBo | File Photo/ Canva

Mumbai: The city police have banned movement of handcarts and loading and offloading of goods on major arterial roads like Madam Cama Road during peak hours in South Mumbai.

The city police in their press statement said that the movement has been causing traffic jams and thus to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public they are enforcing the ban. The ban will be enforced between 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

Mumbai Police statement

"It has been observed that movement of handcarts and loading/unloading of goods on major arterial roads is causing inconvenience to the public and causing traffic jams especially during peak hours in South Mumbai," the press statement read.

The cops added, "Therefore, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience to the public and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movements and to avoid inconvenience to the members of the public it has been decided that there shall be: a) No plying of any type of handcarts; b) No loading/unloading of goods vehicles (excluding vehicles supplying essential services) On the following arterial roads in South Mumbai from 08.00 hrs to 11.00 hrs and 16.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs, till further orders."

Roads where activity will be banned

Among the 40 arterial roads, the list named Madam Cama Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh road, P D'Mello road and others. See the full list below:

Mumbai Police Statement

Mumbai Police Statement |

