 Mira Bhayandar: ACB Arrests Naya Nagar Police Constable For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe From 45-Year-Old Complainant; API Remains Absconding
In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, a constable attached to the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road landed into the custody of the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a 45-year-old complainant late on Tuesday night.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, a constable attached to the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road landed into the custody of the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a 45-year-old complainant late on Tuesday night.

While the accused constable has been identified as-Prathmesh Patil, a resident of Bhayandar (east), the bribe was allegedly demanded by him on behalf of assistant police inspector-Amit Awhal for filing a B-summary report related to a FIR registered against the kin of the complainant, last month. The initial demand was pegged at Rs 4.5 lakh which was scaled down to Rs 1 lakh after negotiations.

The aggrieved approached the Thane unit of the ACB and informed officials about the demands. After conducting verifications, a team led by police inspector- Rupali Pol laid a trap and caught Patil while accepting the bribe amount at the local beat chowky.

B-summary reports are a part of police proceedings that indicate that the investigation is complete and that the concerned case is either false or the wrong person has been accused. B-summary reports help protect the accused from being falsely prosecuted or framed.

While Patil has been arrested and an offence against has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Awhal who is a resident of Yogi Nagar in Borivali has also been named as an accused in the FIR. However, he was still at large till reports last came in. Further investigations were underway.

