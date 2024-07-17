Mira-Bhayandar: 6-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Rainwater Filled Pit In Uttan, Second Incident Reported In Less Than Month

The pit in which the child was drowned in Uttan |

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy died after drowning into a rainwater filled pit located in a private property in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar on Wednesday. According to the police the incident was reported from the Edu Compound area at around 11 am on Wednesday.

The deceased boy identified as- Kiran Harshad Kolhar (6) stays with his parents in Kashimira and had come to spend some days at his maternal grandmother's house in Uttan. According to the statement given by the boy’s mother, Kiran along with his cousins had gone out to play.

While his cousins came back home, Kiran failed to return, following which his relatives started searching for him and found his slipper near a pit which was filled with rainwater. Suspecting that the child might have gone to play in the water, the fire brigade personnel were informed who immediately reached the spot and retrieved his body from the pit. “As of now we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this context and are conducting further investigations into the case.” said senior police inspector- Dadaram Karande of the Uttan coastal police station.

The child's body was sent for conducting a post mortem at the civil hospital in Bhayandar. This is the second such incident which has been reported from the twin-city in the past less than a month.

On June, 21, a five-year-old boy identified as- Shreyans Monu Soni lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered water-filled dug at the construction site which had been earmarked to set-up a bio-gas plant in Kashimira.