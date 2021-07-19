Mira Bhayandar: 9-year-old boy sweeps away in nullah due to heavy rains; search on

As heavy rains continued to lash the twin-city for the second consecutive day, an unfortunate incident was reported from the Munshi Compound area on Monday, after a nine-year-old boy slipped into a nullah and was swept away due to the force of water.

The boy who has been identified as-Abdul Rehman was playing near his tenement when he lost balance and slipped into the swelled-up nullah on Monday afternoon. “We have launched a search operation to find the child,” said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

However, the child was yet to be found till reports last came in.