Mira-Bhayandar: 51 Computer Operators Hired By MBMC In 2007 Get Permanent Placements 

Mira-Bhayandar: After a decade-long struggle, 51 out of the 63 computer operators attached to the various departments, especially those working in the Computer Facilitation Centre (CFC) have finally bagged permanent posts in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the state’s urban development department (UDD) on Friday, June 16.

The GR directs the civic administration to follow the prescribed route, by creating surplus posts equal to the number of employees, and giving them permanent appointment to the said post. “51 out of the 63 operators who had been hired on a contractual following the due process of law including- responding to official recruitment advertisements, interviews after an official nod from the standing committee and the general body in 2007 are being absorbed in the permanent pay-roll in accordance to the government directions,” confirmed Deputy Municipal Commissioner-Maruti Gaikwad.

12 operators were denied permanent status

However, the remaining 12 who were hired directly on the virtue of a single resolution in 2010 have been denied the opportunity of getting permanent status. The operators had been staging agitations at regular intervals seeking their inclusion in the permanent pay-roll. However, their efforts had hit a dead end especially due to the GR issued by the state’s general administrative department in 2018 which clearly disallowed any civic body or other government agencies to adopt a shortcut method of first appointing persons on contract basis and subsequently making their services permanent under the garb of regularization.

Recruits need to submit their caste and character within six months

While GR was later stayed by the government, the fresh notification cleared obstacles paving way for regularizing under surplus absorption which entitles the operator to all facilities including wages mandated under the Seventh Pay Commission and other perks. However, post retirement facilities like jobs to heirs are not applicable for such surplus postings, officials said. The recruits will have to submit their caste and character within six months. Clarity eludes the additional financial burden which be saddled on the civic exchequer due to the permanent postings.