Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery

Artistic Sketch Of The Memorial |

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), rolled back the tender that was floated inviting bids for the construction of a slaughterhouse in Uttan, the state government authorities diverted funds amounting to Rs 50 crore for the upcoming art gallery in memory of Maharashtra’s iconic leader and Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray.

About The Corrigendum Issued

As per the corrigendum issued by the state’s urban development department on 7, October, the funds meant for the slaughterhouse will now be pumped for the world-class art gallery which is coming up on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east).

Notably, former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta had threatened to end his life by jumping off the main administration building of the civic body if the slaughterhouse project was not scrapped. Fearing law and order problems, MBMC’s public works department (PWD) rolled back the tender three days after it was floated on 3, October, inviting bids for the construction of the slaughterhouse.

As per section 63 (12) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 reasonable and adequate provision has to be made by corporations for the construction or acquisition and maintenance of public markets and slaughter-houses and the regulation of all markets and slaughter-houses.

In an apparent bid to avoid constraints before the likely imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections, the state government hurriedly diverted the funds.

About The Project

Designed to showcase the momentous era of the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern-age technology, the majestic structure which had been proposed by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik will house special galleries that will not only display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo but will also exhibit collection of his select political/ social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitized versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology. This apart from the amphitheatre, museum, e-library, music centre, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room, cafeteria, and the replica of Raigad Fort which will serve as an entrance to bring back Shivaji Maharaj’s era to those visiting the memorial.