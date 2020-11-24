Mira Bhayandar: 20-year-old thief arrested by Kashimira police; 19 smartphones worth Rs 1.70 lakh recovered

Sleuths of the Kashimira police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for his involvement in a spate of mobile thefts in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar. Interestingly, the accused who has been identified as Sunil Mohan Singh, a resident of a slum cluster in Kashigaon, mainly selected auto-rickshaw and cab drivers as his potential targets.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the crime detection unit of the Kashimira police led by API Mahendra Bhamre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare apprehended Sunil Singh from Kashimira.

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to his involvement in a spate of mobile thefts in and around the twin-city.

“It also emerged that apart from targeting those car owners who kept their mobile phones on the dashboard, Singh would mainly look for auto-rickshaw and cab drivers who parked their vehicles on the roadside while waiting for passengers. Prima facie investigations have revealed that the accused committed the thefts to fund his drug addiction,” said Hazare.

The police team recovered 19 smartphones worth more than Rs 1.70 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations were on to identify and nab those people who purchased the stolen mobiles from the accused.