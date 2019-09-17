Minor maid held for hitting woman, fleeing with chain, phone

Thane: A minor maid was arrested by Ulhasnagar crime branch police for allegedly hitting a 65-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon and making off with a gold chain worth Rs1,19,000 and a cellphone.
The incident took place at Nehru Nagar on September 7. The police said the victim, Chhabubai Garje (65) is a resident of Nehru Nagar.
Due to ill health, She hired the maid on September 7. At 11 pm, the maid took a sharp object from kitchen and hit her on the head when she was asleep.
The minor fled with a gold chain and a mobile phone. She was rushed to a hospital. Police said, “On a tip-off, a team reached Shahad station in Kalyan and nabbed her on Monday. She confessed to the crime.” Juvenile Justice Board sent her to Bhiwandi remand home.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)