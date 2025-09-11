 Minor Cracks On Samruddhi Mahamarg’s Mumbai Corridor Repaired, MSRDC Penalises Contractor Over Safety Lapses
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMinor Cracks On Samruddhi Mahamarg’s Mumbai Corridor Repaired, MSRDC Penalises Contractor Over Safety Lapses

Minor Cracks On Samruddhi Mahamarg’s Mumbai Corridor Repaired, MSRDC Penalises Contractor Over Safety Lapses

During the epoxy grouting work, aluminum nozzles are used for mixing. A traffic diversion was arranged while the work was underway. The work was completed on September 9, at 11:30 pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 06:43 AM IST
article-image
Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

At Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, on Mumbai Corridor at Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar, minor cracks were observed over a stretch of about 15 meters on the first and second lanes and as per the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), project implementation authority, as part of its preventive maintenance measures, these minor cracks were filled through epoxy grouting.

However, it was noted that comprehensive traffic diversion and safety arrangements were not in place at the site. Hence, penal action is being initiated against the concerned contractor, said MSRDC in its official statement issued to the press on Wednesday.

During the epoxy grouting work, aluminum nozzles are used for mixing. A traffic diversion was arranged while the work was underway. The work was completed on September 9, at 11:30 pm.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Apollo Hospitals Launches Seniors First Geriatrics Clinic To Provide Comprehensive...
article-image

Subsequently, on September 10, at around 12:10 am, some vehicles passing through the first lane crossed over the diversion and ran over the nozzles, due to which three vehicle tyres were punctured. After the Traffic Control Room received the message, the Highway Patrol Vehicle (RPV) reached the spot at 12:36 am.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2 Amid Speculation Of Thackeray Brothers’ Alliance
Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2 Amid Speculation Of Thackeray Brothers’ Alliance
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered
Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To Marathas
Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To Marathas
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False Insanity Claim
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False Insanity Claim

No accidents or injuries occurred at the site. The aluminum nozzles used for epoxy grouting were removed on September 10 at 5 am, and currently traffic is running smoothly.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2...

Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2...

Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered

Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered

Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To...

Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To...

Vice President-Elect C.P. Radhakrishnan Vows Impartiality, Bids Farewell To Maharashtra

Vice President-Elect C.P. Radhakrishnan Vows Impartiality, Bids Farewell To Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False...

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False...