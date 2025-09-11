Minor Cracks On Samruddhi Mahamarg’s Mumbai Corridor Repaired, MSRDC Penalises Contractor Over Safety Lapses

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

At Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, on Mumbai Corridor at Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar, minor cracks were observed over a stretch of about 15 meters on the first and second lanes and as per the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), project implementation authority, as part of its preventive maintenance measures, these minor cracks were filled through epoxy grouting.

However, it was noted that comprehensive traffic diversion and safety arrangements were not in place at the site. Hence, penal action is being initiated against the concerned contractor, said MSRDC in its official statement issued to the press on Wednesday.

During the epoxy grouting work, aluminum nozzles are used for mixing. A traffic diversion was arranged while the work was underway. The work was completed on September 9, at 11:30 pm.

Subsequently, on September 10, at around 12:10 am, some vehicles passing through the first lane crossed over the diversion and ran over the nozzles, due to which three vehicle tyres were punctured. After the Traffic Control Room received the message, the Highway Patrol Vehicle (RPV) reached the spot at 12:36 am.

No accidents or injuries occurred at the site. The aluminum nozzles used for epoxy grouting were removed on September 10 at 5 am, and currently traffic is running smoothly.

