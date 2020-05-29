Minister Subhash Desai assures industries government help post pandemic

Amid debate over further extension of lockdown beyond May 31, the Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Thursday interacted with the industry representatives assuring them all the possible assistance post COVID 19 crisis. Despite coronavirus crisis, Desai said the government was working on a number of initiatives to attract investments to maintain Maharashtra as the most industrialised state in the country.

The web interaction was organised by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Leading industry players including Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Camlin Chairman Dilip Dandekar, Propak MD Nayan Patel participated in the interaction.

Desai assured that the government will inform industries well in advance on its plan to lift lockdown so that they will be in a position transfer the workers and raw material in a hassle free manner.

The Minister said the government will offer 40,000 acre to attract new investments in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpaur and Aurangabad. These fully developed land parcels front loaded with power, water and road connectivity will bring in regional development through the decentralisation of decision making and grant of permissions.

IMC President Ashish Vaid told FPJ,’’ During interaction we asked the minister if a little lead time can be given to start industry to prepare for labour, raw material, logistics and getting machinery in order, to which he assured that he will give an advance notice of at least 3-4 days.’’

Desai informed that the more than 51,500 units were permitted to start operation in non red zones since April. However, for red zone, he said approvals will not be given in an haste considering the dangers associated with the spread of virus.