Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Evaluates Monsoon Readiness & Expansion Plans For Mumbai’s Rail Network

On 28th June late evening, Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways took a review of the monsoon preparedness of both the Western Railway and Central Railway zones and also reviewed plans for future infrastructure works which can lead to an increase in the capacity of the suburban network. General Managers and senior officers of both the zonal railways ( CR and WR) were present at the meeting.

About The Review Meeting

During the review meeting divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of Central Railway and Mumbai Central division of Western Railway shared their action points for monsoon preparedness.

The works like micro-tunneling, deployment of drones, and remote controlled floating cameras for drain monitoring, construction of new drains and culverts were reviewed.

Moreover plans to run additional suburban and long-distance trains in the near future were also discussed. The innovations, one related to modification in the muck special train and another on making the point machines water resilient were explained during the meeting.