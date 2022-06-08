Minister for Housing in Maharashtra Jitendra Awhad meets NMMC chief on Vashi flyover proposal

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad | PTI

A day after the Chipko Andolan by the Navi Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the NMMC’s proposal to replant and cut around 390 trees along the Palm Beach road in Vashi, Housing Minister of Maharashtra Jitendra Awahad met civic chief Abhijit Bangar and raised his concern on the number of trees to be replanted or cut for the project.

Awhad said that it took 20 years to grow a tree and it cannot be cut within a minute. The alternative must be explored.

Earlier, a large number of party supporters and environmentalists assembled at Arenja Corner in Vashi and participated in Chipko Andolan.

As per the proposal, around 390 fully grown trees have been proposed to either replant or cut from sector 17 Mahatma Phule Junction to Kopri flyover in Vashi for the construction of a flyover.

Minister for Housing in Maharashtra Jitendra Awahad had also participated against the proposal to cut trees for a flyover.

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that Minister for Housing in Maharashtra Awahad shared his concern for trees and the civic body will work on it.