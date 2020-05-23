Migrant who wished to go to Hyderabad hangs self in Andheri

A man in his mid 20s, who was a migrant labourer from Versova, Andheri, hanged himself in a public toilet at Gundavli, Andheri (E). Shahnawaz Shaikh's body was found on Friday evening, after which police were informed about the incident. Andheri Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating the matter.

According to police, Shaikh was staying with an acquaintance near Gundavli Village in Andheri (E) amidst the lockdown as he, along with others, had been jobless. Shaikh wanted to go to his hometown in Hyderabad. However, with minimal Shramik Special trains available, he couldn't make the cut and was stuck in the city with no work. Sources said, Shaikh found it difficult to make ends meet and was barely surviving.

A police official said, Shaikh had not returned home since Wednesday, which is when he is suspected to have committed suicide. On Friday, around 4.30pm, when the locals could not open a booth at Gundavli's public toilet, near a Masjid, they broke the door only to find Shaikh hanging from a nylon string inside. Sources said Shaikh's body was bloated, hinting that he had been dead for a while.

Andheri Police reached the spot and rushed him to a civic hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Police have sent Shaikh's body for postmortem, which will ascertain the time and cause of death. Primarily, Andheri Police have registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating further.