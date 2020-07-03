MIDC extends time for fee payment till September 30

It’s now official. The industrial units in Maharashtra have been given additional time for the payment of various fees, premiums and water charges till September 30 in view of the extended lockdown. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will also not charge any penal interest in the wake of expiry of the last date for filing of fees or premium even before the lockdown was enforced from March 22 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MIDC joint chief executive officer Avinash Subhedar issued the notification. “MIDC has decided to extend the time period, given the exceptional circumstances, for the payment of lease rent, premium and transfer fee till September 30. This was necessitated, as the state government decided the closure of private offices and functioning of government offices with minimum presence of staff since March 22 because of the lockdown. Transactions could not take place due to the closure of offices and, therefore, the extension has been granted.”

Free Press Journal wrote about the government's move on June 18. Industry units have to pay a premium, transfer fee, additional premium, and water charges to MIDC for use of its various services Generally, the payment of premium is due for industrial units in the MIDC-run estates in February, March, April and May. But they could not pay it due to lockdown. Therefore, MIDC will not charge any interest rate or penal interest rate till September 30.

Further, industry units, which could not complete the development of the plot received from MIDC due to the lockdown, will not have to pay additional premium. In case of water charges, MIDC will not charge based on the minimum demand but only for actual consumption.