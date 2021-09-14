MHT CET 2021: Admit card release delayed; expected soon on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The MHT CET admit card which were scheduled to be released from September 12 to October 1, has been delayed. The admit cards are expected anytime soon now.

However, the admit cards for few courses were relased.

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2021Technical Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021Higher Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021Higher Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

MAH-MCA CET-2021Technical Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021Technical Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021Technical Education

Click Here To Download Admit Card

Once released, successfully registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets on the website http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ or https://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) will be held from September 15 to October 10. The exams are held for various professional courses, including engineering, law, MBA and architecture. A total of 8,55,869 students have registered themselves for MHT CET 2021.

For academic year 2021-22, the state CET cell will conduct common entrance examinations for various undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15 to October 10

The state CET cell, Maharashtra, has increased the number of test centres to 226 from 198 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. MHT CET 2021 admit card is expected to be announced by the end of this week.

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ or https://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/.

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT-CET 2021 Admit Card.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card

Step 4: Fill in your login id, password and security key

Step 5: Click on sign in to account

Step 6: Download admit card as directed

Full scedule:

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:19 PM IST