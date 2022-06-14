MHADA's Pahadi Goregoan housing Project: 2,300 houses to be ready by February 2023

File Image

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) undertaking one of the biggest housing project in Goregoan at Pahadi layout aims to get ready 2,300 houses by February 2023, said an official who did not wish to be named. In fact, a housing lottery draw will be called this Diwali by Mumbai board of MHADA. Resulting in the houses will be ready to be handed over to the winner in next six months after that, added the official.

At Pahadi Goregoan MHADA is carrying out this housing project wherein houses for economically weaker section group along with middle, lower and higher income group people will be made available. Total 7,000 houses will be constructed in phase wise manner on two layouts.

The MHADA Mumbai board was unable to call housing lottery draw from past three years almost. Since the last draw was held in April 2019, wherein only 217 houses in Mumbai was offered. Similarly, in 2018, it held the lottery draw for only 1,395 houses, and in 2017, 819 houses were kept for selling. Therefore, the MHADA's Pahadi Goregoan housing project will be a big hope for those homebuyers, who have been especially waiting for affordable houses in Mumbai through a lottery draw, asserted the official.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad earlier this month did a site visit and assured that a lottery draw will be held this year.

The Pahadi goregoan project was slowed down amid pandemic due to labourers left to their villages. However, was now situation is back to normal MHADA officials believe the work speed has increased and they will finish the project as per the expected timeline.