MHADA’s Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Hit By Water Crisis, Non-Functional Toilets & Lift Failures; Residents Continue To Delay Shifting Amid Basic Infrastructure Gaps | Representational Image

Mumbai: Even as MHADA continues handing over rehabilitation flats under the Naigaon BDD chawl redevelopment, several beneficiaries have alleged severe water shortages, nonfunctional toilet facilities and recurring lift issues in the newly occupied towers. The problems have prompted many families to delay shifting from transit accommodation despite receiving possession.

Residents claim that around 30-40% of allottees have moved in, yet the available water supply remains grossly inadequate. Manoj Padalkar, a resident and representative of beneficiaries, alleged that the sewage treatment plant (STP) for the buildings is yet to become operational. As a result, flush systems in western-style toilets remain non-functional.

Residents said they have approached MHADA officials, the developer’s representatives and the local MLA seeking urgent intervention. MHADA and the developer were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts until the time of publication.

“The old BDD chawls had common toilets, but at least basic facilities were available… Here, people are being forced to manually flush toilets using clean water meant for drinking and household use,” Padalkar said. He questioned why residents were asked to occupy the buildings before all basic services became functional.

“When essential facilities such as adequate water supply, lifts and sanitation systems are not fully operational, why were residents shifted into these towers? Neither MHADA nor the construction contractor is taking responsibility for resolving these issues,” he alleged.

Padalkar added that the situation could worsen significantly once all eligible families move into the rehabilitation buildings.

“If only 30-40% of residents have shifted and there is already a water crisis, one can imagine what the situation will be when all allottees start occupying their homes,” he said.

Several residents who have received possession of their flats have chosen to continue staying in transit accommodation until the issues are resolved. Among them is 36- year-old Aparna Ruke, who received the keys to her reha - bilitation flat nearly a month ago but has not shifted.

“There is no point shifting immediately because the water problem remains unresolved. Many families who have received possession are still staying in transit camps for the same reason,” she said.

Ruke, who has been allotted a flat on the 22nd floor of a 30-storey tower housing around 174 families, said senior citizens at home would struggle if water did not reach the floor properly. She also alleged that lifts frequently stop functioning due to overloading.

Residents said the buildings receive water for barely 20 minutes a day. They said one of the two domestic water connections remains largely dry, with officials reportedly attributing the issue to air trapped in the pipeline.