MHADA Proposes Cluster Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated Buildings In Jogeshwari East, Offers 448 Sq Ft Homes | Sourced

Mumbai: In response to the request of residents, officials of MHADA recently conducted a detailed presentation at Jogeshwari (East) regarding the cluster redevelopment project of 17 MHADA buildings located in PMGP Colony, Poonam Nagar, Meghwadi, Jogeshwari (East).

Leadership Guidance

The presentation was organized by the Special Project Cell under the guidance of MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, and Mumbai Board Chief Officer, Milind Borikar.

Addressing the residents, MHADA officials stated that MHADA is a leading government housing authority committed to providing affordable and safe housing to citizens across the state. Through its cluster redevelopment initiatives, MHADA is continuously working to provide residents of old and dilapidated buildings with modern, secure, and amenity-rich homes. The authority places special emphasis on maintaining transparency in project implementation, promptly addressing residents' concerns, and ensuring their participation in the decision-making process.

Bigger Homes

Under PMGP colony proposed redevelopment project, residents occupying existing 180 sq. ft. tenements will be provided with new rehabilitation apartments measuring 448 sq. ft. In addition, provisions have been made for payment of monthly rent during the construction period and a corpus fund for future maintenance of the buildings. MHADA has also decided to provide rent compensation in advance. Accordingly, all residents who have applied for rent assistance have already received advance rent payments from MHADA.

Considering the dangerous condition of the existing buildings, residents were appealed to immediately collect the rent assistance provided by MHADA and vacate the premises to ensure their safety. MHADA reiterated that residents' welfare remains its highest priority and that every effort is being made to ensure a smooth redevelopment process through advance rent payments, corpus fund provisions, and administrative support wherever required.

Advance Rent Paid

Officials further informed residents that MHADA remains committed to Mumbai's sustainable and inclusive urban development through transparent governance, modern infrastructure, and safe housing. The authority continues to prioritise public trust while delivering redevelopment projects that enhance the quality of life of residents.

During the presentation, residents were provided with detailed information about the project layout, building design, rehabilitation apartments, amenities, and parking facilities. Queries related to the transfer of tenancy rights and succession matters were also addressed. The presentation received a positive response from the residents.

The societies of these 17 buildings had earlier made efforts to undertake a joint redevelopment of the colony; however, those attempts did not achieve the desired outcome. Subsequently, considering the deteriorated and unsafe condition of the buildings, the State Government approved MHADA's proposal to undertake the redevelopment project directly. The tender process for the appointment of an EPC contractor has also been completed.

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