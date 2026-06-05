Maharashtra Grants Maratha Students OBC-Like Educational Benefits, Announces Eight Major Welfare Schemes | Representational Image

To promote the educational and economic advancement of the Maratha community, the Maharashtra government has announced that students belonging to the Maratha community will now receive educational concessions and welfare benefits similar to those available to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The decision, taken by the government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is expected to benefit thousands of students across the state by easing their financial burden and improving access to higher and professional education.

Eight Schemes Rolled Out

As part of the initiative, the government will implement eight major schemes for Maratha students on the lines of OBC welfare programmes. Officials said the move is intended to ensure greater educational opportunities and support for students from the community, particularly those pursuing professional and technical courses.



One of the key benefits includes the extension of the post-matric scholarship scheme, which provides financial assistance to students after passing Class 10 and pursuing higher education. Additionally, students studying in Classes 9 to 12 will also become eligible for secondary and higher secondary scholarship schemes, helping reduce educational expenses at an early stage.

Early Stage Support



The government has also decided to introduce a motor vehicle driver and conductor training programme for Maratha youth, aimed at enhancing employability and creating new avenues for self-employment and job opportunities.



Another significant component of the package is the 'reimbursement of educational fees'. Under the scheme, eligible students will receive reimbursement for tuition fees and other approved educational expenses, reducing the financial burden on families.

Fee Reimbursement



The benefits will not be restricted to students studying within Maharashtra. Maratha students who are permanent residents of the state but have secured admission to aided or unaided professional courses in other states will also be eligible for assistance under the new policy.

The government has further clarified that Maratha students will now be considered eligible for all recognized professional courses for which OBC students currently receive educational benefits and concessions. Moreover, students who secure admission to vacant institutional-level seats after the completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will also be entitled to the same benefits.

In a particularly important provision, the government has stated that any new educational concessions, scholarships, or welfare measures introduced for OBC students in the future will automatically be extended to Maratha students without the need for a separate government resolution or notification.



The decision is being viewed as a major step toward strengthening educational access and socio-economic development within the Maratha community.

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