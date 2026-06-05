NEET 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Transparent, Secure & Stress-Free Exam Conduct Across State

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: In the wake of last year's NEET paper leak controversy and re-examination issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all concerned agencies to ensure a transparent, secure and stress-free environment for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state.

High-Level Review

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his residence, Fadnavis instructed officials to remain vigilant and implement all necessary measures at examination centres to prevent any malpractice. He emphasized that CCTV surveillance systems at all centres must remain fully operational and be closely monitored. The Chief Minister also called for robust cyber security measures and strict verification of candidates' identity and screening procedures.

Fadnavis said accurate information regarding the examination should be disseminated widely through social media to students, parents and the public. He directed authorities to promptly clarify any rumours or misleading information related to the examination process to avoid confusion among candidates and their families.

Combating Rumours

The Chief Minister also asked officials to pay special attention to examination centres in Pune and Latur. He directed district administrations, police, education departments and other agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements, smooth traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, availability of drinking water and medical facilities, and adequate preparedness for possible rainfall. Necessary basic amenities should be provided so that students do not face any inconvenience on the examination day, he said.

During the meeting, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh made a detailed presentation on the number of NEET examination centres in Maharashtra, available infrastructure, security arrangements and preparations made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

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