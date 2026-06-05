'Dragging Them On Streets': Swati Maliwal Attacks AAP Over Police Assault On Students In Punjab | Video | File Pic & X@SwatiJaiHind

Former AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday, June 5, shared a video on social media alleging that the Punjab Police used excessive force against students protesting for jobs in the state.

Posting the video on her official X account, Maliwal accused the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of suppressing the voices of young protesters through police action.

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"In Punjab, the government of Mr. Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is mercilessly beating GenZ students with batons and dragging them on the streets as they demand their rights," Maliwal wrote.

She further claimed that the protesters were peacefully demonstrating to seek employment opportunities and alleged that the police response exposed the "true face" of the AAP leadership.

"These people were peacefully protesting for their jobs. Beating and thrashing children in this manner exposes the true face of Mr. Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann," she said.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Maliwal added, "Mr. Kejriwal makes videos every day urging GenZ to come out on the streets and then gets his own government to have them beaten with batons. SHAME."

The exact location, date, and circumstances of the protest could not be independently verified.

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The video has since drawn significant attention on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions over the alleged police action and the handling of youth protests in Punjab.

AAP Chief Kejriwal Launches Scathing Attack On The Centre

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre over recurring examination paper leak cases, alleging that a massive racket involving influential individuals was behind the scandals.

In a video message shared on his official X handle on June 5, Kejriwal questioned why paper leaks continue to plague major examinations despite repeated controversies over the years. He argued that the problem persists due to a lack of intent to address it rather than shortcomings in the system itself.

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"Paper leak is a business of billions & trillions and there are many big people involved in it. Why is this paper leak not stopping? Paper leaks are happening every two to three years. Why?" he said.

Pointing to the performance of AAP governments, Kejriwal asserted that no examination paper leak incidents had occurred during the party's tenure in Delhi or Punjab.

"We have run a government in Delhi for 10 years. Not a single paper leak has happened. We have had a government in Punjab for four years. Not a single paper leak has happened there either," he said.

Drawing a comparison with examinations conducted by central agencies, Kejriwal suggested that the recurring leaks indicate deeper structural problems that require urgent attention.

Calling for collective action, he urged students, parents and the public to speak out against examination irregularities and push for systemic reforms.

"Until all of you raise your voice and force the government to fix this entire system, it will not change," he said, stressing the need for public pressure to ensure accountability and safeguard the integrity of examinations.

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns over exam security, transparency and accountability following a series of controversies surrounding competitive and recruitment tests across the country.