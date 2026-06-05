Video: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Alleges 'Billion-Rupee Paper Leak Business', Says Powerful People Behind Exam Scams | File Pic

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over recurring examination paper leaks, alleging that a "business worth billions of rupees" is operating behind the scams and that influential individuals are involved.

In a video message posted on his official X handle on June 5, Kejriwal questioned why major examination paper leaks continue to occur despite repeated controversies, claiming that the issue stems from a lack of political will rather than administrative failures.

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"Paper leak is a business of billions & trillions and there are many big people involved in it. Why is this paper leak not stopping? Paper leaks are happening every two to three years. Why?" he said.

Highlighting the governance record of AAP-led administrations, Kejriwal claimed that no examination paper leaks occurred during his party's tenure in Delhi or Punjab.

"We have run a government in Delhi for 10 years. Not a single paper leak has happened. We have had a government in Punjab for four years. Not a single paper leak has happened there either," he said.

The AAP chief contrasted this with recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by central agencies, alleging that repeated leaks point to deeper systemic issues.

Raises Questions Over Exam Contracts

Kejriwal cited the alleged irregularities surrounding recruitment examinations and referred to a company that was reportedly involved in examination-related controversies in Telangana. According to him, despite past allegations and blacklisting, the company was awarded contracts linked to national-level examinations.

Questioning the Centre's actions, he alleged that no significant legal action was taken against those responsible and claimed that attempts were being made to shield those involved.

"They just formed a committee. No action was taken against anyone else. This means the entire scam is being covered up," he alleged.

Comments On NEET Controversy

Referring to the controversy surrounding the NEET examination, Kejriwal questioned measures announced to prevent future leaks. He argued that if examination papers are allegedly compromised during the paper-setting stage, changes in transportation arrangements alone would not address the root cause.

"The scammers are being saved because they have to leak the papers again next year. They have to earn billions of rupees again next year," he alleged.

Calls For Public Action

Kejriwal urged students, parents and citizens to raise their voices against examination irregularities and demand reforms.

"Until all of you raise your voice and force the government to fix this entire system, it will not change," he said, calling for public pressure to ensure accountability and reforms in the examination process.

The remarks come amid continuing debates over exam security, transparency and accountability following multiple controversies involving competitive and recruitment examinations across the country.