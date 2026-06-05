CBSE Received Over 70,000 Re-Evaluation And Verification Requests, Says Education Ministry

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More than 70,000 students have applied for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets through the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result grievance redressal process, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The ministry said that as of June 4, a total of 70,433 successful applications had been submitted. Of these, 7,314 were for verification of marks, while 63,119 were for re-evaluation of answer scripts.

Portal faced heavy traffic on launch day

The ministry revealed that the verification and re-evaluation portal witnessed an overwhelming response soon after it was activated.

CBSE says, "As of 4 June 2026, a total of 70,433 successful applications have been received through the CBSE post-result grievance redressal process, including 7,314 applications for Verification of Marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation. Despite a malicious… — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

According to the ANI reports, nearly 1.5 million access requests were recorded within just two minutes of the portal opening at around 4.30 am on June 2. During this period, the system identified several attempts that were classified as unauthorised access requests and blocked more than 100,000 such requests.

Officials said the unusually high volume of traffic was managed without disrupting services for genuine users.

CBSE says, "Prior to launch, the CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal underwent an emergency security hardening and validation exercise, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and load/stress testing with specialised cybersecurity support. The system was… — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

Cyberattack attempt successfully shut down

The ministry also disclosed that the portal came under a malicious Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack on June 3. The attack reportedly involved nearly 3.8 million packets aimed at overwhelming the system.

However, technical teams were able to prevent any disruption, ensuring that the portal remained secure and operational throughout the application process.

The ministry noted that the traffic pattern showed coordinated bursts of high-volume requests consistent with Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS)-type activity. These attempts were successfully neutralised through enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Security measures strengthened before launch

Ahead of the launch, the CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal underwent extensive security checks and testing.

The ministry said an emergency security hardening and validation exercise was carried out, which included penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and load and stress testing with the support of cybersecurity specialists.

Additional safeguards such as Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection, DDoS mitigation systems, secure authentication controls, audit logging, and continuous monitoring were also put in place.

According to the ministry, the portal was activated only after all security protocols had been completed and verified, helping ensure uninterrupted access for students despite the heavy demand and attempted cyberattacks.