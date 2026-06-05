Author Shocked By DU Assistant Professor's Murder, Remembers Her As 'Dynamic, Energetic, Brimming With Ideas’

New Delhi: The murder of Delhi University assistant professor Devosmita Paul has left the academic community shaken, with an author who recently met her remembering the English professor as “dynamic, energetic, and brimming with ideas.”

Paul, a 49-year-old assistant professor at Shivaji College under Delhi University, was found dead in her apartment in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday afternoon. Police said she was living alone in the flat, and a murder case has been registered.

Author Advaita Kala, who had recently met Paul at a felicitation event at Shivaji College, expressed grief over her death, remembering her as a “dynamic, energetic” person, brimming with ideas.”

This is shocking! I just met Debosmita in February when I was invited to Shivaji college for a felicitation. She was an English Professor who I had met a decade earlier when she was a graduate student. Dynamic, energetic and brimming with ideas - I told her she had made a… https://t.co/c8lf074myM pic.twitter.com/1J4B2rMRcV — Advaita Kala (@AdvaitaKala) June 5, 2026

“This is shocking! I just met Devosmita in February when I was invited to Shivaji College for a felicitation. She was an English professor who I had met a decade earlier when she was a graduate student. Dynamic, energetic and brimming with ideas,” the author posted on social media platform X.

She further added that Paul had evolved beautifully into a teacher and prayed for justice, saying, “Om Shanti. May her killer be brought to justice soon.”

@college_shivaji mourns the sudden demise of Dr. Debosmita Paul, Department of English pic.twitter.com/2bmF4RO6LT — Shivaji College (@college_shivaji) June 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Shivaji College also mourned the sudden demise of Devosmita Paul of the Department of English.

The college stated, “The Shivaji College family is deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Devosmita Paul, Assistant Professor, Department of English. Her passing is an irreparable loss not only to her family but also to the entire academic community and the Shivaji College fraternity. In this hour of profound grief, we stand in solidarity with her family and loved ones. We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and for strength and courage for the bereaved family to bear this immense loss.”

According to police, they received a PCR call around 2:35 pm from the victim’s sister, Devarati Paul, who informed them that Devosmita Paul was lying dead inside the flat. She reportedly grew suspicious after repeated phone calls went unanswered since morning.

Police said the apartment was locked from the outside, following which Devarati broke open the lock and entered the residence, where she found her sister dead.

Crime team officials and forensic experts later reached the spot and collected evidence from the apartment. The scene was photographed and videographed as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar police station. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspect, while investigators are examining CCTV footage, recent movements, and contacts linked to the victim.

Further investigation is underway