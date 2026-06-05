CBSE Files Complaint With Delhi Police After Cyber Attacks On Post-Result Services Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal.

According to CBSE, the portal was launched on June 2, 2026, to help Class 12 students access post-result services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts. Over the past three days, the platform reportedly faced repeated cyber attacks involving large volumes of malicious traffic from multiple IP addresses both within India and abroad.

The Board stated that the attackers appeared to be attempting to destabilize the platform, block access for genuine users, and potentially extract information through unauthorized means. CBSE noted that any disruption to the portal could impact lakhs of students nationwide and create significant public inconvenience.

CBSE lodges complaint with Delhi Police regarding coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal pic.twitter.com/IFLLGXfUCD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2026

Despite the attacks, CBSE confirmed that its systems and databases remain secure, with no data breach or unauthorized access detected. The Board said all threats were successfully mitigated through continuous 24x7 monitoring and response mechanisms.

CBSE also acknowledged the support provided by cybersecurity teams from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Digital India Corporation, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and CERT-In, along with other Central Government agencies.

The Board has requested the IFSO Unit to conduct a detailed investigation and take appropriate legal action against those responsible for the attacks.