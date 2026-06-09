Mumbai: Financial Consultant Assaulted By 3 Men, Gold Chain Snatching Attempt Foiled Near Khalsa College In Matunga | AI Generated - Representational Image

Mumbai: A 48-year-old financial consultant was allegedly assaulted by three men who also attempted to snatch his gold chain near Khalsa College in Matunga East on Sunday.

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As per the FIR, Mahesh Pipliya, a resident of Malad East, had travelled to Matunga to meet a friend at a hotel on Nathalal Parekh Marg. After dinner, Pipliya returned to his car, which was parked near Khalsa College. At 6.30pm, he noticed three men approaching him.

Police said two of them appeared to be quarrelling as they neared Pipliya, apparently to divert his attention. The duo then allegedly attacked him. One of the accused, armed with a blunt iron object, struck him, with the third assaulting him from behind.

During the attack, the accused allegedly grabbed Pipliya’s collar and attempted to snatch his chain. However, the chain became entangled in a rudraksha necklace and cord around his neck.

Pipliya resisted the attackers and questioned them about the assault. The three assailants then fled the scene. He immediately informed his friend, who returned and rushed him to a hospital. The police said Pipliya suffered head injuries.

Based on the complaint, the Matunga police registered an FIR against the three unidentified accused for assault and attempted robbery.