Mumbai Monsoon Alert: BMC Urges Residents Of Vikhroli, Bhandup Hill Settlements To Relocate Amid Landslide Risk

BMC Issues Fresh Warning To Families Living In Landslide-Prone Hill Areas Of Vikhroli And Bhandup Ahead Of Heavy Rains | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 8: The BMC has appealed to slum dwellers residing on hilly pockets of Vikhroli and Bhandup to relocate to safer locations as a precautionary measure against possible landslides during the monsoon.

Every year, the BMC issues warnings to residents of hilly and landslide-prone locations to migrate to safer areas during the rainy season. Residents who remain in these locations without relocating will be responsible for their own safety, the Assistant Commissioner of 'S' ward has informed.

Areas at risk

"The administration has issued a warning to the slum dwellers living on the slopes of hills and mountains in Suryanagar in Vikhroli West, Indiranagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaybhim Nagar and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Part 1 and 2, Nardas Nagar, Gaondevi Tekdi, Gaondevi Marg, Tembhipada, Raote Compound, Khindipada, Ramnagar, Hanuman Nagar, Hanuman Tekdi, Ashok Tekdi, Ambachi Bharani in Bhandup West. There is a possibility of landslides during the monsoon season, landslides due to the flow of water from the mountains because of the rain, and collapse of houses, as well as the possibility of flooding of drains and washing away of huts," the statement said.

Precautionary measures urged

"The S ward Office has already issued cautionary notices and advice to the residents of dangerous buildings and shacks in this area. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the Municipal Corporation administration is once again appealing to the local residents of the concerned areas to evacuate to a safer place on their own," the BMC added.

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Responsibility of residents

"The residents who remain there without migrating will be responsible for their own safety. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration will not be responsible for any accident, loss of life or property due to natural calamities," the Assistant Commissioner of 'S' ward said.

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