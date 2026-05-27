Mumbai Monsoon Alert: 79 Dangerous C1 Buildings Still Occupied As BMC Struggles To Evacuate Residents

Residents continue to occupy several dilapidated buildings across Mumbai despite warnings over potential structural collapse during the monsoon | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 28: As the monsoon nears, the authorities continue struggling to vacate dangerous and dilapidated buildings (C1 category), where citizens continue residing, thereby putting their lives at risk.

Every monsoon, Mumbai reports building collapse incidents during heavy rainfall involving such structures, and this year too the situation remains grim.

As per BMC data, as of April 30, Mumbai has 141 existing private buildings declared under the C1 category, of which 79 continue to be occupied. The maximum number of private structures in dilapidated condition are in the western suburbs, with wards such as H-East, H-West, K-East, K-West, P-North, P-South, R-South and R-Central leading the list. These wards cover areas including Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri, Vile Parle, Malad, Goregaon, Borivali and Kandivali.

Meanwhile, MHADA is yet to release the list of dangerous and dilapidated buildings for this year. Last year, the authority declared 96 buildings as dangerous.

Residents reluctant to vacate despite risks

According to a senior BMC official, although the corporation issues notices to C1 category buildings under Section 354, several private residential buildings continue to be occupied due to reasons such as the unavailability of alternative accommodation, doubts over whether developers will hand over redeveloped buildings on time and pay rent, and court stays.

The officer said that in the case of MHADA cessed buildings in the city area, the main concern of tenants remains rehabilitation.

“MHADA is liable to provide alternative accommodation to such tenants or pay monthly rent. In the case of private properties, the BMC is not liable to provide alternative accommodation and issues notices informing residents to vacate the buildings as a safety measure. It is the occupants' responsibility to look for alternative accommodation or, if a developer is appointed, he pays rent to the occupants until the redeveloped flats are handed over. However, doubts linger over whether possession will be given within the promised timeline. Although the BMC cannot forcibly evict the occupants, it has to be their moral responsibility to ensure the safety of their families,” the official said.

Builder nexus allegation raised by corporator

On the other hand, BJP corporator from Goregaon and Improvement Committee member Sandeep Patel alleged that the BMC releases the list of dilapidated buildings before every monsoon as part of a nexus with builders.

“The western suburbs have several buildings declared as C1, while many C1 buildings have been demolished but reconstruction is yet to begin. Developers get concessions for developing C1 category buildings. The BMC issues notices every year before the monsoon, even when many buildings are in repairable and habitable condition. Residents can conduct a structural audit through VJTI and IIT, whose reports cannot be denied; however, many cannot reach that stage as the fight is lengthy,” Patel said.

Patel raised a point of order in this regard during the Improvement Committee meeting on Wednesday.

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“I have demanded from the BMC administration a complete list of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, and a list of buildings that have been demolished but where reconstruction has yet to begin despite developers having development rights. The BMC should also provide details of concessions given to such developers,” he said.

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