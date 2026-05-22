Navi Mumbai: NMMC Declares 504 Buildings Dangerous Ahead Of Monsoon, Orders Immediate Evacuation Of High-Risk Structures

NMMC officials inspect dilapidated buildings in Navi Mumbai after identifying over 500 unsafe structures ahead of the monsoon season | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, May 21: avi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared 504 buildings across its jurisdiction as dangerous for the 2026-27 period following a structural survey conducted ahead of the monsoon season. The civic body warned residents occupying these structures to vacate them immediately to avoid loss of life and property in the event of a collapse.

According to the survey, 52 buildings have been classified under the highly dangerous ‘C-1’ category, making them unfit for habitation and requiring immediate evacuation.

Another 102 buildings fall under the ‘C-2A’ category, where occupants must vacate the premises for structural repairs, while 297 buildings have been categorised as ‘C-2B’, requiring repairs without evacuation. Additionally, 53 buildings have been placed under the ‘C-3’ category for minor repairs.

Civic body issues notices

The civic body stated that the list of dangerous buildings has been uploaded on its official website under the Encroachment Department’s ‘General Information’ section. The 52 buildings under the C-1 category have been highlighted in bold for easy identification by citizens.

“We have issued notices to owners and occupants of all dangerous buildings and appealed to residents to immediately vacate structures categorised as highly dangerous, especially during the monsoon season. Strict action, including disconnection of electricity and water supply to C-1 category buildings, will be undertaken to prevent any untoward incidents,” a senior NMMC official said.

The notices have been issued under Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Civic officials said owners and occupants of buildings declared dangerous have been instructed to immediately stop residential or commercial use of such structures and demolish them without delay as per the state government’s November 5, 2015 circular.

Utilities to be disconnected

The corporation also warned that electricity and water connections of buildings falling under the C-1 category would be disconnected. Officials clarified that if residents continue occupying the dangerous structures despite notices, the responsibility for any accident, casualty or financial loss arising from a collapse would rest solely with the occupants and owners concerned.

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The notices also mention whether occupancy is currently underway in the listed buildings. The civic body has appealed to citizens to immediately stop using dangerous buildings during the monsoon, warning that continued occupation could lead to serious accidents and fatalities.

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