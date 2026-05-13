Thane Municipal Corporation Identifies 4,437 Dangerous Buildings Ahead Of Monsoon, 93 Marked For Immediate Demolition

TMC officials begin evacuation measures for residents living in highly unsafe buildings before the monsoon arrives in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 13: In a proactive measure to prevent loss of life during the upcoming monsoon, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed its annual structural survey, identifying 4,437 buildings as "dangerous". Among these, 93 structures have been classified as "extremely dangerous" (C-1 category) and require immediate evacuation and demolition.

Four-tier classification system introduced

The civic body has implemented a four-tier classification system to manage the structural risks:

C-1 (Extremely Dangerous): 93 buildings earmarked for immediate evacuation and demolition.

C-2A (Major Structural Repairs): 195 buildings requiring evacuation followed by significant structural work.

C-2B (Minor Structural Repairs): 2,581 buildings requiring repairs without the need for evacuation.

C-3 (Minor Repairs): 1,568 buildings needing minor maintenance.

The survey reveals a significant humanitarian challenge, with approximately 89,835 families — totalling over 3.49 lakh residents — living within these high-risk structures. Additionally, the buildings house 10,870 commercial units.

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Evacuation notices issued to residents

Gajanan Godepure, Deputy Commissioner for the TMC, confirmed that the administration has begun serving evacuation notices to residents of C-1 category buildings. While the corporation plans to complete demolitions before the rains begin, residents have expressed growing anxiety and confusion due to the persistent lack of alternative housing options. Efforts to repair less critical structures are also underway to minimise risk during the heavy rainfall period.

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