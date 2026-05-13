Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Flags 225 Buildings As ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Ahead Of Monsoon; Evacuation Notices Issued

KDMC officials inspect dilapidated buildings in Kalyan and Dombivli as part of pre-monsoon safety measures | File Photo

Kalyan, May 12: In a major pre-monsoon safety drive, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has identified 225 buildings across Kalyan and Dombivli as “extremely dangerous” and directed occupants to vacate them immediately to prevent potential tragedies during the rainy season.

KDMC issues evacuation notices to residents

The action has been initiated under the instructions of KDMC Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar, who confirmed that notices have already been served to residents and property owners of the hazardous structures.

According to KDMC officials, a recent structural survey conducted by the civic body classified a total of 676 buildings under unsafe categories. Of these, 225 buildings have been marked as “extremely dangerous,” while another 451 structures have been categorised as “dangerous.”

Civic body warns of possible building collapses

Officials said the condition of the 225 buildings is highly critical and that several of them could collapse at any time, especially during heavy rainfall. The civic administration has therefore instructed residents to vacate the premises immediately in the interest of public safety.

The move comes in the backdrop of last year’s fatal building collapse incident in Kalyan East, where the dilapidated Saptashrungi building caved in during maintenance work amid the monsoon. Seven people had lost their lives in the tragedy, prompting the civic administration to adopt a stricter approach toward structurally unsafe buildings this year.

KDMC intensifies monsoon preparedness measures

Speaking about the ongoing exercise, Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar said the KDMC disaster management department is working to complete the evacuation and safety process before the onset of heavy rains.

“During the survey, 225 buildings were found to be in an extremely dangerous condition and vulnerable to collapse at any moment. The lives of residents staying in such structures are at serious risk. Notices have therefore been issued to all concerned, directing them to vacate the buildings immediately,” Borkar stated.

Structural audits underway for old buildings

As part of its broader monsoon preparedness measures, KDMC has also initiated structural audits of buildings that are over 30 years old. Civic officials said the audits are aimed at identifying additional vulnerable structures and ensuring timely preventive action.

The municipal administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities once notices are issued, stressing that public participation is crucial to avoiding unforeseen mishaps during the monsoon season.

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Monitoring of unsafe buildings to continue

Officials further stated that strict monitoring of unsafe buildings will continue throughout the monsoon, with the civic body prioritising evacuation, demolition recommendations, and emergency preparedness in high-risk zones across Kalyan and Dombivli.

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