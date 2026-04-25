Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Structural Audits Of Old Buildings Ahead Of Monsoon, Warns Against Unsafe Alterations

NMMC calls for urgent structural audits in Navi Mumbai to prevent building hazards during monsoon | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, April 25: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has urged residents and housing societies to undertake mandatory structural audits of buildings, particularly those over 30 years old, ahead of the monsoon, warning that unsafe structures and unauthorised alterations could lead to serious accidents.

Pre-monsoon survey and risk classification

The civic body said pre-monsoon surveys are underway, and buildings found dangerous will be classified under Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Structures falling under the highly dangerous C-1 category will be evacuated following High Court directives, with notices issued to respective housing societies.

Audit rules for ageing buildings

As per Section 265(A), buildings older than 30 years must undergo structural audits within a year through engineers registered with the NMMC. Additionally, under Model Bye-laws of the Cooperative Housing Societies Act, 1968, buildings aged 15–30 years must be audited every five years, while those over 30 years require audits every three years.

Warning against unauthorised alterations

Highlighting recent incidents of slab collapses caused by internal modifications such as flooring changes and repairs to RCC columns and beams, the NMMC stressed that any repair, strengthening, or alteration work—internal or external—must be carried out only after obtaining necessary permissions and under the supervision of registered structural engineers.

“Several incidents have come to light where unauthorised alterations have compromised structural stability. Citizens must ensure that all repair and modification works are carried out strictly under the guidance of registered structural engineers to avoid loss of life and property,” an NMMC official said.

Liability in case of negligence

The corporation added that even in cases where prior permission is not mandatory under regulations, such work must still be executed under expert supervision and with prior intimation to the housing society. In the event of any mishap due to negligent work, responsibility will lie with the flat owner as well as society office bearers, including the chairman and secretary.

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Appeal for compliance ahead of monsoon

The NMMC has appealed to citizens, building owners, and cooperative housing societies to take necessary precautions and comply with safety norms to prevent a repeat of past incidents, particularly during the upcoming monsoon season.

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