Mumbai: 2 Men Spotted Smoking Chilam Inside Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Concerns |

Mumbai: A shocking video allegedly showing two men smoking a chilam inside a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, sparking concern among commuters and raising questions about passenger safety and enforcement inside suburban railway services.

The incident, reportedly filmed on the Western Railway line, shows a youth and a middle-aged man openly smoking a chilam while seated in the luggage compartment of a local train during the daytime. The act was captured on camera by a fellow passenger and has since been widely circulated online.

Viral Video Shows Both Men Smoking Inside Local Train

In the viral footage, the youth can be seen lighting the chilam before taking a puff and passing it to the man seated beside him. Both individuals continue smoking as the train proceeds on its journey, seemingly unfazed by the presence of other passengers. The video has triggered outrage among netizens, many questioning how such activities could take place openly inside one of Mumbai's busiest public transport systems.

What Is A Chilam?

A chilam, also known as a chillum, is a traditional conical smoking pipe commonly made of clay or stone and is often used to smoke tobacco or cannabis. However, it remains unclear what substance was being consumed in the viral video.

Authorities have not yet confirmed when or where exactly the incident occurred. There has also been no official statement from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), or Western Railway regarding any action taken against the individuals seen in the footage.

Is Smoking Allowed In Mumbai Local Train?

The video has reignited concerns over rule violations inside Mumbai's suburban railway network, which carries millions of passengers every day. Smoking inside train coaches and on railway premises is strictly prohibited under Indian law.

Under Section 167 of the Railways Act, 1989, smoking in trains or railway premises can attract a fine and imprisonment. Additionally, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 prohibits smoking in public places, including public transport. Maharashtra authorities have also intensified action against public nuisance offences, including smoking in prohibited areas. Railway officials have repeatedly appealed to passengers to report such incidents to the RPF through railway helplines and official complaint channels.

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