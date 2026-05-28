Mumbai Local Delayed As Drunk Man Casually Walks On Railway Tracks; Viral Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH | Mumbai.insights

Mumbai: A shocking video showing a drunk man casually walking on the tracks of Mumbai’s suburban railway network has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among commuters and raising serious concerns over passenger safety and disruption of train services.

The viral clip, shared by 'Mumbai.insights', shows the man strolling along the railway tracks while a Mumbai local train follows closely behind him at a crawling pace. The motorman can be heard repeatedly honking and slowing down the train, waiting for the man to move away from the active railway line. Despite the repeated warnings, the man appears completely unfazed and continues walking on the tracks, leaving passengers stunned.

Several commuters and bystanders were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones as the local train remained delayed due to the obstruction on the tracks. The exact location and timing of the incident could not be immediately confirmed, the video has rapidly spread across social media platforms, with many users criticising the reckless behaviour.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing issue of trespassing on Mumbai’s railway tracks, which remains one of the leading causes of accidents and delays in the suburban railway network. Commuters on social media demanded strict action against individuals indulging in such dangerous acts, stating that one person’s negligence ends up inconveniencing hundreds of passengers travelling during peak hours.

Railway tracks are considered highly restricted and dangerous zones, and trespassing on tracks is a punishable offence under railway regulations. Railway authorities and police have repeatedly appealed to citizens not to walk on tracks, citing the risk of fatal accidents and major disruption to suburban services

Many users also urged Western Railway and Railway Protection Force officials to increase surveillance and enforcement against track trespassing to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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