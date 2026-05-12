Shocking Video! Man Gets Trapped Between Train & Platform At Andheri Station; Commuters Panic - WATCH | Duniya Ke Khalesh

Mumbai: A disturbing video has surfaced from Andheri railway station showing a man trapped between a local train and the platform, triggering panic among commuters as bystanders rushed to rescue him.

According to a video shared by ‘Duniya Ke Khalesh’, the man was seen wedged in the narrow gap between the train and the platform. While the lower half of his body appeared to be under the train, his upper body and torso were stuck in the gap, with the man lying face-up as people gathered around in shock.

Viral Video From Andheri Station

MAN Stuck under while trying to board the train when it was movinghttps://t.co/RI2fJayZZy — Duniya Ke Kalesh (@yadav_army11902) May 12, 2026

The visuals show the train standing still, indicating that the motorman had likely been alerted to the situation in time. Blood stains were also visible on the platform, reportedly after the man struck his head during the incident.

In the video, the man can be seen desperately attempting to pull himself free while commuters and railway staff cautiously try to rescue him without causing further injuries. Several people are seen coordinating efforts to slowly pull him out from the gap as panic spread across the platform.

No official statement regarding the incident or the condition of the man had been issued by authorities till the time of going to press.

Man Run Over By Mumbai Local At Bhayandar Station

This story comes to light a week after a man was spotted dead under a Mumbai local train, triggering panic and chaos among commuters at the station. The incident reportedly took place at around 12.05 pm.

According to a post shared by the ‘Mirabhyandarofficial’ page on Instagram, the man allegedly came under the local train at the station. Visuals from the spot show the lifeless body of the man under the train with only his legs visible. Visuals also show shocked commuters gathered around the platform.

Incidents like these once again highlight the dangers associated with crossing railway tracks or attempting risky acts near moving trains. Railway authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to remain cautious and follow safety rules while travelling on the suburban railway network.

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