Multiple Complaints Ignored? Men Allegedly Smoke Weed Inside Abandoned Rickshaw In Mumbai's Borivali Area; Sparks Civic Concerns - VIDEO

Multiple Complaints Ignored? Viral Video From Mumbai's Borivali Shows Men Smoking Inside Abandoned Rickshaw; Sparks Civic Concerns | X

Mumbai: A post on X (formerly Twitter) has raised fresh concerns over civic enforcement after a group of men was allegedly seen smoking weed inside an unclaimed autorickshaw, with claims that authorities failed to act despite multiple complaints.

According to the post shared by the account ‘Mumbai Citizen’, three men were spotted sitting inside a visibly neglected and dirty rickshaw parked by the roadside. The post, accompanied by a photograph, further claimed that the vehicle appeared to be abandoned. To verify this, the user reportedly cross-checked the registration details on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website, which indicated that the rickshaw’s fitness certificate had expired.

The post also alleged lapses on the part of civic authorities. It stated that complaint number 0723166323, filed by the Assistant Engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s R-C Ward, was closed without any action being taken against the individuals involved. The complainant expressed frustration over the issue, highlighting that despite repeated complaints in the past, no concrete action has followed.

In response to the latest post, Mumbai Traffic Police acknowledged the concern and asked the user to share the exact location of the incident. However, the post pointed out that similar responses had been received on earlier occasions as well, with little to no visible follow-up on the ground.

The incident has once again brought attention to questions surrounding enforcement and accountability. The presence of individuals smoking openly in what is believed to be an abandoned vehicle has raised concerns about public safety and the monitoring of such spaces. It also highlights potential gaps in coordination between civic authorities and traffic police when addressing complaints related to unauthorised or neglected vehicles.

With repeated complaints and limited resolution, the issue underscores growing public frustration over delayed or ineffective action, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and timely response from authorities.

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