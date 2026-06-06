Navi Mumbai: Quarrying Near Kharghar Hills Threatens Cancer Patients, Damages ACTREC Buildings And Medical Equipment, NGT Told

ACTREC's Kharghar campus faces concerns over quarrying-related dust and blasting vibrations that could impact cancer patients, hospital infrastructure and sensitive treatment equipment | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 6: Quarrying and blasting activities in the Kharghar hills behind the Tata Memorial Centre’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) have emerged as a major environmental and public health concern, with the institute informing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that dust pollution and ground vibrations are endangering patients, damaging buildings and threatening the functioning of sensitive medical equipment.

In a detailed affidavit submitted before the NGT's Western Zonal Bench in Pune, in response to a case by environmental group NatConnect Foundation, ACTREC has acknowledged that dust generated by quarrying operations frequently exceeds permissible limits and poses significant respiratory risks to patients undergoing treatment, particularly those receiving chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants.

The affidavit, signed by Wing Commander P.J. Monteiro (Retd), Chief Administrative Officer of ACTREC, states that dust clouds from the nearby quarrying operations have become a recurring concern for both patients and staff. It notes that immunocompromised cancer patients are especially vulnerable to airborne pollutants and environmental disturbances.

Structural damage and risks to medical equipment

ACTREC has also informed the tribunal that a Structural Audit Report prepared by Standard Civil Engineers Pvt Ltd on July 2, 2025, confirmed damage to buildings within the campus.

According to the affidavit, blasting-related vibrations have resulted in cracks in reinforced concrete structures, including beams and slabs of hospital buildings.

The institute further warned that the vibrations generated by quarry blasts could adversely affect highly sensitive medical technologies used in cancer treatment and research.

These include Proton Beam Therapy systems, radiotherapy accelerators, microscopes and advanced research instruments that require stable, vibration-free environments for accurate functioning.

The affidavit highlights the possibility of equipment miscalibration and treatment inaccuracies if blasting activities continue in close proximity to the hospital.

Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, ACTREC stated that the health and safety of cancer patients remain paramount and that continued quarrying near the facility is a matter of grave concern.

NatConnect Foundation's allegations

The revelations have added a new dimension to an environmental dispute initiated by NatConnect Foundation. The organisation approached the NGT alleging that quarrying and stone-crushing activities in the Kharghar hills have continued despite concerns over environmental degradation, public health and infrastructure safety.

NatConnect Foundation Director B.N. Kumar has alleged that quarrying operations have remained largely unchecked despite repeated complaints, information obtained through the Right to Information Act and warnings issued by ACTREC.

"These serious admissions stand in sharp contrast to the Raigad district administration’s statement before the tribunal that no quarrying permission has been granted since 2020-21," said Kumar.

NGT orders inquiry

Taking serious note of the allegations and the submissions made by ACTREC, the NGT has constituted a four-member Joint Committee comprising representatives from the MPCB, Raigad Collectorate, Directorate of Geology and Mining, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

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The committee has been directed to conduct a site inspection, determine whether illegal quarrying and crushing activities have taken place, quantify the extent of excavation, assess damage caused to ACTREC and evaluate the impact of ongoing operations on patient safety and hospital infrastructure.

The tribunal has also instructed the committee to recommend remedial measures and submit its report within one month. The matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing before the NGT on July 21.

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