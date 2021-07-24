MHADA to rebuild the Taliye village devastated due to landslide, says Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai: Days after the landslide at Taliye village in the flood-hit Raigad district, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday announced that the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will rehabilitate nearly 60 houses and the entire village which were damaged in the monsoon fury.

‘’MHADA will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding & resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad taluka of Raigad district. Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray & Honourable Sharad Pawar have tasked me to do this,’’ said Awhad.

He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’MHADA will complete the rebuilding and rehabilitation in three months which all depend on the prevailing weather conditions. The residents will get a 400 sq ft of housing unit each with necessary amenities. The local body will provide the infrastructure and other civic amenities.’’ He further said that the Taliye village after rehabilitation will have a recreation ground, garden and dispensary.

Awhad’s announcement came hours after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the village and met the villagers. Thackeray has assured all the possible help including resettlement and the compensation. He has already declared Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and a free treatment for those who injured in the landslide.