 MHADA to build 12,724 affordable homes in Maharashtra for ₹5,800 crore
On Thursday, the budget allocated ₹5,800.15 crore towards construction of affordable homes across the state.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Konkan board of MHADA extends lottery deadline for 4,640 homes to April 19 | File Photo

In the budget presented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), it has been proposed to construct 12,724 flats in Maharashtra, of which 2,152 will be in Mumbai, and 5,614 in Virar, Thane and Mira Road during 2023-24.

On Thursday, the budget allocated ₹5,800.15 crore towards construction of affordable homes across the state. The total budget for FY24 stood at ₹10,186.73 crore.

While a zero deficit budget was approved for the ongoing fiscal, the revised budget for the previous financial year had a deficit of ₹1,136.47 crore.

article-image

₹3664 crore for 2,152 homes in Mumbai

In the latest budget, a provision of ₹3,664.18 crore has been made to construct 2,152 homes in Mumbai. Another ₹2,285 crore has been earmarked for the redevelopment of BDD Chawls.

The other housing projects that have a mention are Antop Hill, Bombay Dyeing Mill Wadala scheme, Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, Magathane in Borivali East, Dindoshi, Pahari Goregaon East, Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) in Goregaon, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Phase 1B, Motilal Nagar Redevelopment in Goregaon and Rs100 crore for the redevelopment of Police Housing Project Colony.

“It is proposed to construct 5,614 flats under the Konkan Board and ₹741.36 crore has been allocated for it in the budget. A provision of ₹10 crore has been made for the Virar Bolinj Housing Project, ₹33 crore for the Balkum Thane Housing Project, ₹35 crore for Majiwada Thane Joint Partnership Project and ₹15 crore for the Mira Road turnkey project,” a MHADA official said.

A provision of ₹540.7 crore has been made for 862 flats under the Pune Board. Likewise, ₹417.55 crore will be spent on building 1,417 affordable homes under Nagpur Board. The Aurangabad Board will receive ₹212.08 crore to ready 1,497 units, while in the Nashik jurisdiction 749 flats have been proposed with an outlay of ₹77.32 crore.

article-image
