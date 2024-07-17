MHADA Mumbai E-Auction: Global Health Secures Medanta Hospital Plot In Oshiwara For ₹125 Crore; Educational Plots Sold For ₹67.2 Crore

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The MHADA Mumbai Board recently conducted an e-auction for the sale of plots reserved for a hospital and four educational institutions in various colonies in Mumbai. The highest bid of Rs 125 Crore was placed by Global Health Ltd. for the Medanta Hospital plot in Oshiwara.

Medanta Hospital, one of India's premier hospitals, is renowned for providing comprehensive and affordable world-class healthcare. With this acquisition, Medanta Hospital's services will soon be available to the residents of Mumbai through MHADA.

The Mumbai Board conducted the tender process for five plots through an e-auction today. The plot reserved for the hospital in Oshiwara measures 8,850.25 square meters and had a base price set at Rs 67.4 Crote by the board.

Additionally, the 1,989.72 square meter educational plot in Malad Malvani was sold to Pragati Shikshan Sanstha for Rs 11 Crore. The educational plot in Tagore Nagar, Mouje Haryali, measuring 2,019.49 square meters, was auctioned for Rs 12.2 Crore. he base prices for these plots were set at Rs 10.6 Crore and Rs 11.8 Crore.

The women's polytechnic institution plot in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, measuring 3,010.23 square meters, was awarded to Navchetna Charitable Trust with a bid of Rs 18 Crore against a base price of Rs 17.7 Crore. Furthermore, the educational reservation plot in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, measuring 3,360.15 square meters, was sold to Radhikabai Meghe Women's Education Institute for Rs 26 Crore, with a base price of Rs 21 Crore set by the board.