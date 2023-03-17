MHADA Lottery: Low-income groups can apply for houses sold under higher income bracket | Unsplash

In a move viewed as an attempt to provide bigger and better affordable homes, the Maharashtra government has permitted people in low income categories to apply for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) houses sold under the higher income bracket.

On Thursday, a government resolution was issued to this effect, allowing people to be ‘aspirational’ and apply for affordable homes under the income category above the one they actually qualify for.

Each of the income groups have been classified by the government, including the size of homes they are eligible for. For example, those falling under the Economically Weaker Section can make applications under this income category as well as the Low Income Group, which is a notch above. Likewise, those whose income is between Rs6 lakh and Rs9 lakh can now also apply for homes labelled for the Middle Income Group, thereby, making them eligible for bigger homes of up to 90 sqmt. Otherwise, they would have had to remain content with a smaller area of up to 60 sqmt.

Read Also MHADA Pune Lottery draw on March 20

HIG applicants will only be able to apply in their own pay bracket

While those who fall under the Middle Income Group have their own bracket and the one above them to look for options. However, the High Income Group applicants will only be able to apply in their own pay bracket. So far, the applicants were not permitted to apply for homes available in the higher income brackets.

In another decision, the eligible area for the Middle Income Group and High Income Group has been reduced from the earlier 160 sq mt and 200 sq mt to 90 and above 90 sq mt, respectively.

Currently, MHADA has been accepting applications for affordable homes under its Konkan Board jurisdiction. In all 4,654 units are up for sale and close to 7,000 applications have been received. Due to Thursday’s decision, there is a likelihood of more applications flowing in.