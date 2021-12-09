MHADA lottery: Date for submitting documents extended till December 10

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan board has extended time for its 8,000 lottery house winners for document submission.

The winners of MHADA 20 per cent scheme houses, comprising 812 winners, are now required to submit documents in bank by December 10, which was earlier December 3. The remaining winners of the PMAY scheme, MHADA redevelopment projects, comprising 7,868 houses, are required to submit documents by December 31.

The MHADA Konkan board had given letters of intimation to the first 812 winners, and thereafter the remaining ones were given the letters. The winners are expected to submit documents to MHADA appointed bank for scrutiny

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:32 AM IST