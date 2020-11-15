Metro One records only 15,000 per day ridership on Diwali weekend

Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, noted only 15,000 per day ridership on the Diwali weekend. While before the festive season began, the per day ridership recorded was 40,000. Mumbai's only active metro line resumed services from October 19 after a gap of nearly seven months.

The decline in ridership during the festive season is because several commuters preferred to stay at home instead of visiting their family and friends amidst the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the suburban railways, which acts as a feeder service for metro commuters, are also not accessible for all.

Before the lockdown, Mumbai Metro One’s weekend ridership, including in festive seasons, used to be around 2 lakh and its daily ridership used to be nearly 4 lakh.

The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also appealed to citizens to celebrate Diwali in a low-key manner, so as to avoid a potential second wave of COVID-19.