Metro One awaits MVA’s nod to resume services

Mumbai: The Reliance Infra-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which had remained non-operational for the last five months, may resume services starting from September 7, following the central government’s fresh guidelines declared on August 29. However, it is now waiting for the state government's orders. The MMOPL stated, "As we eagerly await welcoming aboard our valued commuters, we wish to inform that Mumbai Metro One shall be resuming services as per the guidelines from relevant authorities." Meanwhile, an official said that they are ready to start the services and all safety measures are in place.

The MMOPL had time and again shared information about regular test runs being carried out to ensure smooth functioning post the lockdown. Besides this, it also introduced alternative seating arrangements inside the metro coaches.

The alternate seats, marked with stickers that instruct 'do not sit', will have to be left unoccupied. This will reduce the capacity by half in a bid to efficiently maintain social distance and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Free Press Journal had reported in July that Metro One makes an earning of approximately Rs 90 lakh daily only through ticketing. However, due to zero ridership following no service, its earnings have become zero. It incurred heavy losses in the lockdown.

No layoffs but pay cut

The ailing Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which is already in talks with the Maharashtra government to liquidate its 69%stakes, has also implemented pay cuts to the employees during this pandemic induced lockdown. According to metro employees who did not wish to be named informed, the company divided the employees working in essential and non-essential divisions. Those working in essential division (maintenance) were given 100 per cent salary while those working in non-essential division (commercial division) were given 25 per cent of their salary.

Meanwhile, on the sent query the MMOPL spokeperson commented, "Covid-19 pandemic has hit sectors like hospitality, media and public transport hard with up to 70% layoffs. MMOPL has not resorted to any lay-off and decided to provide subsistence pay to all employees in line with current industry practice. Senior cadres have taken the highest pay cuts voluntarily."