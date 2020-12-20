Metro 3 carshed: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early resolution

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Sunday, swung into action for an early resolution of dispute between the central government and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with regard to the ownership of Kanjurmarg land proposed for the Metro 3, 4 and 6 carshed. The former union minister separately spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and assured them to take the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to find a suitable way out so that the ongoing Metro projects in Mumbai will not be stuck for long.

Both Thackeray and Fadnavis have reportedly given their go ahead to Pawar to seek PM’s intervention. NCP national spokesperson and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik told the Free Press Journal, “Party chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his willingness to intervene and take up the issue with the PM. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has argued that there should not be politics or roadblocks in the speedy development of Mumbai’s infrastructure. Pawar will certainly work for an early resolution. He will soon speak or meet the PM in this regard.’’

Pawar, during his conversation with Thackeray and Fadnavis, had made a strong case for keeping politics aside in development work. The NCP chief is believed to have convinced both Thackeray and Fadnavis that the Kanjurmarg land ownership issue can be resolved with talks between the central and state government. He has reportedly pointed out that out of court settlement can be worked out provided both governments talk to each other.

Pawar’s move to take up the issue with the PM is important, as Thackeray, in his web address, advocated that the Kanjurmarg land ownership dispute can be resolved through a dialogue between the central and state government. Fadnavis had responded positively.

Pawar’s move comes at a time when the centre and the Shiv Sena-led state government are locked in a tussle over the ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the carshed depot, which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, stayed the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector, allotting 102 acres of the salt pan land in Kanjurmarg area for the construction of an integrated Metro carshed. HC also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work on the said land.