Met Rahul Gandhi, discussed national politics at length: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and had a discussion regarding the political scene in Maharashtra as well as the country. He said the Wayanad MP expressed satisfaction over the work of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.
Taking to Twitter, Raut wrote, "Met Shri Rahul Gandhi Today and discussed the political scene in Maharashtra as well as national politics at length. He expressed satisfaction over the work of Maharashtra Govt. He also showed keen interest in knowing about the growth and functioning of Shivsena."
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties to a breakfast meeting at the Constitution Club on Tuesday to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.
Sources told news agency PTI that the meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue.
All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited for the meeting.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices everyday.
The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.
The sources added that an invite has also been sent to Trinamool Congress, which has been skipping all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.
(With PTI inputs)