Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Mumbai Mega Block: Central Railway to Halt Key Local Trains on June 15 for Maintenance Work

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 15th June 2025.

CSMT Mumbai-Vidyavihar UP & DOWN slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Panvel- Vashi UP and DOWN Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Port line)

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Port line services will be available during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.