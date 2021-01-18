'Media trials' lead to obstruction of justice, Press Council guidelines to be applicable for TV: Bombay High Court

In a significant judgment on Monday, the Bombay High Court ruled that 'media trials' during ongoing investigation of any case does impact the probe and violate the program code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act. The court on this day asked media houses to exercise restraint when reporting on suicide cases, saying "media trial leads to interference and obstruction to administration of justice".

Since electronic media does not currently have its guidelines, the Press Council of India (PCI) guidelines for print media would be applicable to electronic media as well, the court ruled.

The ongoing case is in relation to the allegations of unfair 'media trials' conducted by several news organisations on televisions at the time when the investigating agencies were probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rajput was found hanging at his home in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14 last year, which led to unbridled media trials on television.