Measles Outbreak: 21-month-old succumbs during treatment, 2nd death reported from Thane

Meanwhile, the total number of measles deaths in Maharashtra increased to 18, of which 12 are from Mumbai, followed by three in Bhiwandi, two in Thane, and one in Vasai-Virar.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai measles outbreak: Disease claims 9th life as 15-month-old girl succumbs in Govandi | Representative pic
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported a second measles death. Arhan Khan, a 21-month-old, from Kausa, who was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, succumbed during treatment on November 27.

“The baby was found to have measles-like symptoms by the civic health staff during a house-to-house survey last week. He had been showing the symptoms since November 17, following which he was admitted in a critical condition,” TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, adding that the baby was unvaccinated.

